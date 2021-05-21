Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second straight week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department sees another encouraging sign in its pandemic response, reporting no new COVID-19 deaths for the second straight week.

This marks the first time that the county has announced no new COVID-19 deaths in back-to-back reporting periods since switching over to a weekly reporting system. It’s also the fourth time in the past 43 weeks without such a death among Greene County residents.

We are excited to announce that for the first time, we have had two weeks in a row with ZERO reported deaths due to COVID-19. Read the news release here: https://t.co/aYslhJuUY1



More data is available on our dashboard at https://t.co/0vnxh30xxy#FinishStrong417 pic.twitter.com/Aewis8rcI6 — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) May 20, 2021

Greene County has reported 430 deaths from more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases. Around 36% of the Greene County population has been vaccinated against COVD-19 as of Thursday.

The health department also notes a change in its reporting procedures:

“Due to the decreasing number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, this will be the last weekly fatality report distributed by the Health Department. Beginning next week, we will distribute bi-weekly news releases on overall COVID-19 data in our community. We will continue to provide weekly social media updates.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.