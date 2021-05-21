Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second straight week

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department sees another encouraging sign in its pandemic response, reporting no new COVID-19 deaths for the second straight week.

This marks the first time that the county has announced no new COVID-19 deaths in back-to-back reporting periods since switching over to a weekly reporting system. It’s also the fourth time in the past 43 weeks without such a death among Greene County residents.

Greene County has reported 430 deaths from more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases. Around 36% of the Greene County population has been vaccinated against COVD-19 as of Thursday.

The health department also notes a change in its reporting procedures:

“Due to the decreasing number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, this will be the last weekly fatality report distributed by the Health Department. Beginning next week, we will distribute bi-weekly news releases on overall COVID-19 data in our community. We will continue to provide weekly social media updates.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large

Latest News

How crooks steal your deposit.
On Your Side: Renter beware, know about this scam
On Your Side: Renter beware, know about this scam
A few showers are possible Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Showers May Stretch Into Friday
NEW LAWSUITS: Groups challenge Missouri for refusing to expand Medicaid, plus new Arkansas voting restrictions