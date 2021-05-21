Taney County crews partner with EPICC program, providing support to tackle opioid addiction

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - A statewide recovery program has teamed up with the Taney County Ambulance District.

Engaging Patient in Care Coordination (EPICC) uses peer recovery coaches to provide support networks for those struggling with addiction.

In 2020, the Taney County Ambulance District responded to 295 overdoses. Nearly 200 of those involved opioids.

Through this partnership, EMT can refer a patient who has overdosed to one of EPICCS peer recovery coaches to start that path to recovery.

“If we respond to a potential opioid overdose we have the option of giving the patient referral information, we can refer them to the EPICC program and they’ll be contacted by one of those peer coaches who are usually recovered addicts themselves,” said Taney County Ambulance District Public Information Officer Johnathan Tudor.

Recovered addicts, like Ralph Begay, say this will make a difference.

”I’m somebody who’s in long-term recovery, somebody who has walked in that shoe having a mental health diagnosis as well as substance abuse disorder,” Ralph Begay said.

Begay said, while going through treatment court, he heard about the certified peer specialist position.

”One of my counselors was like, ‘You know what, I think you’d be great at it.’ And I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ And I started researching it and come to find out I qualified,” Begay said.

And two years later he is helping those with addictions find freedom like he did.

”I will be with you step-by-step from here to there,” Begay said.

He said the partnership with the Taney County Ambulance District has been helpful with reaching even more people.

”The EMT or EMS or the law enforcement officer can at least talk to the patient and say, ‘Hey we know of some people who are out here, who are willing to help. Would you like to put us in contact with them?,’” Begay said.

Through the crisis hot line, the patients can meet with a peer recovery coach in-person or virtually to create a plan and provide a support network.

”You’re a human too, you deserve another chance, you deserve a fighting chance,” Begay said.

”They know exactly the pain and suffering these folks are going through and they know how to help them get through it,” Tudor said.

Begay said when meeting with patients and family members he also provides them with opioid overdose kits with Narcan in case of an emergency.

To get in touch with a member of the EPICC program, call the crisis line at 800-894-7355.

Referrals can come from family, friends, or first responders.

