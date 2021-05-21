Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups southbound on Kansas Expressway after multi-car crash

Crash on Kansas Expressway near Bennett Street.
Crash on Kansas Expressway near Bennett Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see significant traffic delays on Kansas Expressway after a multi-car crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened southbound on Kansas Expressway near Bennett Street. Witnesses say at least four cars are involved. It’s unclear if anyone suffered injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. We will update as more information becomes available.

