TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups southbound on Kansas Expressway after multi-car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers may see significant traffic delays on Kansas Expressway after a multi-car crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened southbound on Kansas Expressway near Bennett Street. Witnesses say at least four cars are involved. It’s unclear if anyone suffered injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.