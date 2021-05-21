Woman faces murder charges in Marion County, Ark. shooting death

MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Marion County, Arkansas woman faces murder charges for fatally shooting another woman in the head.

Bridget Brown is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and committing a felony with a firearm. She has been booked into the Marion County Jail.

Investigators say Rachel Hemphill was found dead on the floor of her home in Summit, Arkansas on Tuesday. Brown was later arrested with a gun in her hand.

Investigators have not released a motive. Additional details in the investigation remain limited at this time.

