Advertisement

Woman faces murder charges in Marion County, Ark. shooting death

Bridget Brown.
Bridget Brown.(Marion County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Marion County, Arkansas woman faces murder charges for fatally shooting another woman in the head.

Bridget Brown is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and committing a felony with a firearm. She has been booked into the Marion County Jail.        

Investigators say Rachel Hemphill was found dead on the floor of her home in Summit, Arkansas on Tuesday. Brown was later arrested with a gun in her hand.

Investigators have not released a motive. Additional details in the investigation remain limited at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Courtesy: Jay Bartel
Missouri’s State Fire Marshal’s Office rules cause for propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.
generic
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield

Latest News

Johnny Morris with 40+ year Hatteras veterans Alden Harris and Bob Arthur in front of the very...
Bass Pro Shops’ White River Marine Group acquires N.C. boat company Hatteras Yachts
Justin Murphy/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files murder charges against 2 in gang-related killing in Springfield
800 Blk. South Park Avenue
Man and woman found breaking into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.
Former Sucker Days champion grabber, Rex Harp pulling a sucker from the river.
Ozarks Life: The history of Nixa’s Sucker Days