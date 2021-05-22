Advertisement

Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal, ended up at a bus yard after he was placed on the wrong bus home.

Petria Reliford began to panic Thursday afternoon when her 7-year-old son Jeremiah didn’t come home from school.

“He didn’t com home. We waited until like 4:30, 4:45, 5 o’clock,” she said. “So, I had a panic. So, I said, ‘Oh wow, where’s Jeremiah?”

Reliford said she dropped Jeremiah off that morning at Grantosa Elementary School, and he was to have taken a bus back home. When the bus didn’t bring him home, she went to the school to look for him.

She said the school told her he was marked absent on the bus.

“They stated that they didn’t have Jeremiah on the bus, they don’t know where Jeremiah’s at,” Reliford said. “I said, ‘how could y’all let this happen?’”

Reliford called the police and filed a report. She waited for hours until she got a call at about 7 p.m. that Jeremiah had been found at the First Student Bus Company’s bus yard.

In an emailed statement, the company reported Jeremiah had been placed on the wrong bus at the school. When the driver discovered he was on the wrong bus, he brought Jeremiah back to the bus yard.

According to the company, Jeremiah “was never left unattended” and “their entire team worked to get him home safely.”

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Public Schools said they don’t know how Jeremiah was put on the wrong bus.

After the incident, Reliford said she took Jeremiah to a hospital to be checked out. She said he was physically unharmed, but traumatized.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

