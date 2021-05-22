Buffalo, Mo. woman just one of many experiencing post COVID-19 long-term heart problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While most of us are excited about a return to normal after a year in which the pandemic disrupted our lives, some people are still dealing with long-term health problems caused by COVID-19.

They are known as “long-haulers” and experience lingering symptoms such as palpitations, dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath. Those problems might be signs of COVID-19 after-effects or in some cases can be signs of potential heart problems.

Various studies show that as many as 50 percent of COVID-19 patients have heart problems associated with getting the illness and what people may not realize is that those problems may not start until after the illness is over.

Sara Hynes, a 36 year-old mother-of-two from Buffalo, Missouri, had just a mild case of COVID last November.

But after feeling better for a month she started feeling strange again.

“I developed a fever. My chest hurt, my back hurt, my shoulders hurt. I’m just achy,” she recalled.

She went to a Mercy Clinic in Springfield thinking she was having a flare up of bronchitis. But after blood tests were run the answer came swiftly.

“I was strapped on a gurney in an ambulance and taken to the emergency room,” Hynes recalled. “And that’s when they came in and started talking to me about if something happens, if you code, do you want to be a DNR. I was like, ‘Why are we talking about my heart stoppin?’”

“Her heart function had declined and she had fluid around the heart,” explained her cardiologist at Mercy, Dr. Anoop Chandrika Parameswaran. “Yes, it could have gone in a very different direction.”

Inflammation around the heart is one of the common post-COVID problems that can damage heart muscle and affect its function.

The National Institutes of Health have launched a billion dollar study to look at why this is happening and learned that as the body’s immune system fights off the virus, the process can damage some healthy tissues like the heart.

“The current thoughts are that this is an overreaction by the immune system,” said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn. “Basically it’s sort of like fighting an infection that’s no longer there.”

Another possible cause is not actually a cardiac problem but a neurological-related condition that affects the part of the nervous system that regulates heart rate and blood flow.

It’s called POTS.

“Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome,” Dr. Anoop said. “That’s a condition that affects the nervous system and how it regulates your blood pressure where your heart rate goes up by more than 30 beats per minute. It can be fatigue. Some people get short of breath. Some people get dizzy.”

Sara Hynes is still dealing with her heart problems six months later.

“It gets a little harder to breath. My heart flutters,” she said.

But she wants to get her story out so that others can be aware of the symptoms.

“Chest pain that gets worse when you lay flat. It gets better when you get up,” Dr. Anoop said. “You can have a cough. You can be out of breath. You can get swelling in your legs.”

Hynes says she thinks all the time about what would have happened had she not decided to go to that Mercy clinic that day and had the tests done.

“I probably would have died,” she said. “They literally saved my life. It’s scary that something that wasn’t that bad almost killed me.”

“Just like any other virus this can cause long-lasting effects on the heart,” Dr. Anoop added. “We just need to listen to our body. If things aren’t right just talk to your doctor.”

