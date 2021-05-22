Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to put out a massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County.

The fire emerged from a structure, possibly a home, on Jones Cove Road near Branson West. First responders arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this point. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reports it was a fully-involved structure fire and White River Electric has also been requested due to live wires down in the area.

KY3 viewer Matt Piepho submitted drone footage of the fire. Several crews are working to put out a fire engulfing the structure’s roof.

We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.