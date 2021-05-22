Advertisement

Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County

Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.
Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.(Matt Piepho)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to put out a massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County.

The fire emerged from a structure, possibly a home, on Jones Cove Road near Branson West. First responders arrived to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this point. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District reports it was a fully-involved structure fire and White River Electric has also been requested due to live wires down in the area.

KY3 viewer Matt Piepho submitted drone footage of the fire. Several crews are working to put out a fire engulfing the structure’s roof.

We will update as more information becomes available.

