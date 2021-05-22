FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry briefly, more rain this week

Here’s a fun fact! Until July 8th the sun will ruse before 6 a.m. We haven’t had this early of a sunrise since July 2020. We will also have 8pm sunsets until August 19th.

Early sunrise (KYTV)

A few isolated showers are possible for areas along I-49 but will slowly lift through the day. We’ll start to see the clouds break apart a bit more through the afternoon so blue skies will be visible. Overall, it’s going to be a pretty decent day. Temperatures will sit near 80 degrees for the high in the afternoon with a light southerly breeze. At times it may feel humid out.

Warmer today & drying out (KYTV)

Tonight the temperatures drop to the lower 60s with a few clouds filling in. Drying conditions for Monday with temperatures again in the low 80s.

Next week turns active once again. After this brief dry period, starting Tuesday we have daily chances for rain which look to continue into Memorial Day Weekend. Cloud cover will start to build and rain chances increase Tuesday.

Showers and storms return again this week (KYTV)

A few showers and thunderstorms look possible Tuesday and Wednesday as low pressure moves in and eastern high-pressure retreats. Rain chances will continue throughout the week but it won’t be raining all day. Expect some dry time in between the showers.

Temperatures next week will range anywhere from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The temperatures will greatly depend on the areas receiving rain so expect many adjustments daily.

Flooding may be another issue this week as we add more water to areas that already saw heavy downpours last week. Continue to monitor any low water crossings and never attempt to drive through them if they’re flooded. The severe potential this week seems low overall, but perhaps a better chance for a few stronger storms exists Tuesday/Wednesday.