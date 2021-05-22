Greene County deputy injured in Dec. 2020 pursuit receives $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Running 4 Heroes presented a $10,000 grant Saturday to Lt. Steve Westbrook, a Greene County deputy struck during a Dec. 2020 pursuit.

Lt. Westbrook received the R4H Injured First Responder Grant on Saturday. Running 4 Heroes has awarded these grants monthly since Jan. 2020 to more than 18 law enforcement officers injured on duty.

Running 4 Heroes Board Members paid after a one-mile run near the Player’s Softball Complex to present the grant to Lt. Westbrook.

“Our continued prayers go out to Lt. Westbrook as he completes his recovery, and we thank him for being a hero and role model,” says Running 4 Heroes in a Facebook post Friday.

“We at GCSO are grateful for the generosity of Running 4 Heroes and their selection of Lt. Westbrook,” said Greene County deputy Jason Winston.

On Dec. 11, Lt. Westbrook tried to deploy a tire deflation device to stop a car involved in a pursuit before he was struck. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was being chased by Greene County deputies, then hit Westbrook’s patrol car, which then struck him.

Lt. Westbrook, a 24-year veteran of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, suffered multiple broken bones and had his first round of surgeries that night. He was released from the hospital just before Christmas, but faces a lengthy road to recovery.

