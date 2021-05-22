Med Mile 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 30th Annual CoxHealth Med Mile and 5K Run/Walk is going virtual again this year.

Registration for Med Mile is open until June 5, and once you’re signed up, you can log your steps from June 5 through June 20. You can find out more information about the run, including registration, at this link: https://www.coxhealth.com/events/30th-medical-mile/

