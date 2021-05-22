Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties

(KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of unrelated fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties.

MSHP reports Wesley Denton, 34, died in the Dallas County crash and Robin Medina, 39, died in the Webster County crash. Next of kin have been notified in both crashes.

Denton was involved in a crash around 6:45 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 73, just north of Tunas, Missouri. Investigators say his car went off the left side of the roadway, became airborne, struck multiple trees and overturned.

The second crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday on Route A, around five miles south of Marshfield. Investigators say Medina’s car went car went off the right side of the roadway, struck a driveway enbankment, became airborne and overturned several times.

With two crashes reported Friday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol has investigated 41 fatalities from crashes in 2021 in the Troop D region, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

