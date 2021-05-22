Movie theaters and concert venues reopening, could get Missouri sales tax break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Movie theaters and concert venues across the Ozarks are starting to reemerge after taking a large hit from the pandemic.

Regal College Station in downtown Springfield reopened its doors Friday for the first time in several months. The cinema had shutdown for quite some time during the pandemic, only to reopen temporarily for a little while. Those doors are now open for the foreseeable future.

“We’re kind of a movie-going family, and so we’re kind of excited for finally getting the chance to come see movies,” movie goer Robin Davidson said.

It has been a while for some movie theater doors to open back up. While some have come back, like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Springfield, others are still just now opening back up.

Sure you can watch films at home, but seeing them on the big screen certainly has its own appeal.

“It still makes it more of an event,” Davidson said. “That’s kind of what it is, it’s an event. And so we like stories, we like movies. We like watching them at home, but there’s some kind of event that’s made around being at the movie theater.”

While “Temporarily Closed” signs are gone now at Regal College Station, state lawmakers hope to keep it that way. They approved a bill providing a nearly two-year-long sales tax break on tickets and concessions for movie theaters and concert venues.

“State help is something that will really help those industries that have been hit hardest; live music, concerts and movie theaters are the last mass gathering venues to open,” Rusty Worley with the Downtown Springfield Association said. “So I think it’s critical have this type of help.”

The tax break would also apply to live venues like Ozarks Amphitheater.

It was ready to rock in 2020, but unfortunately the year was not. Shows canceled left and right.

“Agents contacted us one by one to say that their particular artist was not touring,” Managing Partner for Ozarks Amphitheater Michael Flaherty said. “The first one to do so was Ted Nugent.”

Some acts got pushed back to 2021, but things still had not improved in time. The amphitheater will be back to its usual jams starting with its first big act Saturday night.

“At this point anything that we can do that will benefit us financially will help us,” Flaherty said. “We’re struggling but we’re moving forward.”

The Missouri house and senate approved this legislation before the deadline last week, and it has since been sent to the governor for his approval.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.