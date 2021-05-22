PHOTOS: Joplin commemorates decade since deadly tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Joplin marks the 10-year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado with a series of events Saturday, including a remembrance ceremony late Saturday afternoon.

The observance ceremony marked the moment from 2011 when the tornado hit Joplin. Speakers read the names of the 161 victims who died, while the remembrance ceremony will also offer a moment of prayer and music.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley and former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spoke after a brief observance ceremony. Community members started gathering at Cunningham Park around 3 p.m. Saturday. The remembrance ceremony began around 5:15 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch Saturday’s ceremony.

