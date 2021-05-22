Springfield emergency leaders reflect on lessons learned from Joplin tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks ten years since the Joplin tornado, the deadliest tornado to ever hit the Ozarks.

As the milestone nears, Springfield-Greene County emergency leaders have developed plans to prepare future storms.

The Mercy hospital system saw the destruction of its hospital in Joplin from the tornado. Mercy’s orthopedic hospital in Springfield was built after the Joplin tornado, using steel walls on the inside that can come across to block the windows. Mercy says the glass used for the windows was made to withstand hurricane force winds.

Mercy’s EMS director, Bob Patterson, says preparedness is the biggest thing he’s learned from the Joplin tornado.

”We have become very proactive when tornado warnings are bearing down on the hospital,” Patterson says. “We take action a whole lot more than we did before Joplin.”

Mercy staff now has emergency grab bags nearby and patients are moved into hallways as soon as a tornado warning is issued. One crucial thing for patients, making sure they have shoes with them. This allows the facility to be quickly evacuated without patients stepping on glass or other dangerous items.

“The most important thing in a hospital setting is to know the plan, know what you’re supposed to do, know what that evacuation route is,” Patterson says. “From our standpoint it’s a lot about educational knowledge.”

The Springfield- Greene County Office of Emergency Management’s director, Larry Woods, says the number one thing it learned is the importance of educating the public.

“We cannot inform the public enough,” Woods says. “We have to constantly change up the way that we do that so we don’t get tuned out. We want to make sure that the public is constantly aware or made aware of their situation on a daily basis.”

Woods says the more prepared everyone is, the less his department has to worry about them.

“Because we know that they’re ready to undertake or deal with any hazard that comes upon the community,” Woods says.

Besides education, emergency managers are always planning for potential threats and outcomes. However, it’s more than just creating the plan. Woods says they also run drills to make sure the response teams are prepared for anything.

“We do that on a regular basis, every day,” Woods says. “What we call a blue sky day, so that whenever the gray skies happen, people are prepared.”

Over the last 10 years, community resources have also improved. Patterson remembers getting the call that Mercy Joplin had been destroyed and can’t believe it’s already been a decade.

“I’ve heard the word surreal and I think that’s really the best description,” Patterson says. “It was just so much devastation it was hard to get your arms around it or your head around it rather.”

Woods says it’s important to have a plan for yourself and your family. That includes a safety kit so if you do have to take shelter, you have supplies readily available.

