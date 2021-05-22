Advertisement

WATCH: Joplin Tornado 10-Year Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Joplin marks the 10-year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado with a remembrance ceremony.

An observance ceremony will mark the moment from 2011 to honor and remember the loved ones. Speakers will read the names of the 161 victims who died, while the remembrance ceremony will also offer a moment of prayer and music.

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley and former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will speak after a brief observance ceremony. Community members have been gathering at Cunningham Park since 3 p.m. Saturday. The remembrance ceremony begins around 5:15 p.m.

We will start a live stream of the ceremony around 5:15 p.m. Check back for more coverage on KY3 News at 6, 9 and 10.

