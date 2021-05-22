Advertisement

Why Turtles Cross the Road

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Every spring, motorists have to dodge turtles that are crossing the road. If you’ve ever wondered where they’re going, here are some answers. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, turtles are on the move in the spring for three primary reasons: Looking for a place to nest, looking for a place to park their “mobile home,” and, not surprisingly, looking for a mate.

Missouri has 18 types of turtles, and three of those are protected. They eat dead animals and insects, and they do not impact the supply of gaming fish. Francis Skalicky, a spokesperson for the conservation department, says turtles are our friends. “Some people think they’re cute, and want to keep them as pets,” he said. “But they really are happier in their natural environment.” Keeping a turtle in a tiny tank is not going to make him happy, he says.

If you’re one of those people who takes time to pull over to help the turtle get to the other side in one piece, Skalicky says that’s a good thing. It could save the turtle’s life. “Just make sure you take it in the direction it was headed,” he said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow
Justin Murphy/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files murder charges against 2 in gang-related killing in Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating two homicides and two shootings only days a part.
Week of violent crimes in Springfield leaves many seeking a larger conversation
A few showers this morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’ll say bye to the rain for now
800 Blk. South Park Avenue
Man and woman found breaking into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: the City of Joplin plans memorial Saturday for the 10th anniversary of...
Remembering the Victims: Thousands gathered for the 2021 Joplin Memorial Run
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun
During the 10th anniversary Joplin Memorial run Saturday, 161 flags stood tall with each...
Remembering the 161: Joplin Memorial Run 10th anniversary
Lt. Steve Westbrook receives a $10,000 check.
Greene County deputy injured in Dec. 2020 pursuit receives $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes