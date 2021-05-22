Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow
Justin Murphy/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor files murder charges against 2 in gang-related killing in Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating two homicides and two shootings only days a part.
Week of violent crimes in Springfield leaves many seeking a larger conversation
Rain is likely for parts of the Ozarks early Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Saturday Morning Then Drier
800 Blk. South Park Avenue
Man and woman found breaking into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates with Robbie Grossman (8) and Jake Rogers after...
Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals
Hammons Field.
Gorman walk-off sends Cardinals home winners in suspended game, team drops Game 2 to Naturals
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) reaches base on a fielding error by Chicago Cubs first...
Pederson, Happ, lead Hendricks, Cubs over Cardinals