Advertisement

13 wounded, 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight at unauthorized SC concert

The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that...
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that happened after a fight broke out at an unauthorized concert.(Source: North Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating multiple shootings that happened after a fight broke out at a concert.

NCPD Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says police responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive at around 10:27 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they reported to the area in reference to a shooting, but when they arrived they found numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deckard says there were a total of 14 victims shot and one 14-year-old female suffered fatal wounds.

The victims were transported to local hospitals and Deckard says several other victims were located at area hospitals, after they were transported by others.

Deckard says preliminary information is that a fight broke out near the stage during an unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood. He says NCPD was not notified of the event.

North Charleston Police are actively investigating the incident, but there isn’t any suspect information at this point in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.
Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties
Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow

Latest News

Applications for black bear and elk hunting permits close after May 31.
Missouri Dept. of Conservation: Deadlines near to apply for fall black bear, elk hunting permits
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
KY3
Low-flying chopper to follow rivers in Missouri and Arkansas, mapping aquifers