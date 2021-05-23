Advertisement

Branson’s new proposed animal ordinance sparks discussions, mixed emotions

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Discussions continue in Branson over the new proposed animal ordinance.

The second town hall meeting was held on Saturday, May 22 at the Clay Cooper Theater.

People living in Branson were able to share their thoughts about the ordinance with Branson Board of Alderman members, Mayor Larry Milton, and the Branson Police Department.

Some said they see no problems with the changes, while others said they had some concerns. Among them:

“It’s so long, it’s so much in one ordinance.”

“These ordinances come up because people won’t be responsible for their own actions, and I think a lot of good time went into it, and I like it. I don’t have any problems with it.”

“Us having to pay the city and giving them more power to charge us to have our animals and go through all these excessive steps is unnecessary when they’re our property.”

“I don’t think pets are something you should have to regulate and I think they are our personal property.”

Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews led the discussion and said the proposed ordinance ensures better public safety, pet reunification processes, and better commercial establishment oversight.

One change will require pet owners to leash their dog if the dog is not on their property.

The proposed law requires anyone who owns a dog or cat will be required to pay a pet licensing fee to register their animal.

The ordinance said no more than six animals will be allowed in a home. It will also be illegal to feed or harbor stray or feral cats for more than three days unless approved by an adoption facility.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton said any feedback helps the alderman with the final decision process.

”The one thing this town hall meeting accomplishes and I think everyone can agree is the clarity that has been presented,” Mayor Larry Milton said.

Chief Matthews said if this passes the proposed fees will not go into effect until January 1, 2022.

To read the full proposed pet ordinance CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

