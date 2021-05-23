Caravelle Theatre in Branson reports significant damage from vandalism

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals recently broke into the Caravelle Theatre in Branson, damaging several parts of the building and multiple pieces of equipment, according to the theatre.

The theatre shared a photo of the damage Saturday afternoon to its Facebook page. A spokesperson notes the box office, lobby and front office were “completely trashed.”

Caravelle Theatre was expected to open for its upcoming season on June 7, but will seek a new opening date after damage.

Located at 3446 W. 76 County Blvd., the venue hosts a variety of shows and performances, including shows from the Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute Band.

KY3 has reached to the Caravelle Theatre and box office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

