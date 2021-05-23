Advertisement

Caravelle Theatre in Branson reports significant damage from vandalism

Significant damage to Caravelle Theatre in Branson.
Significant damage to Caravelle Theatre in Branson.(Caravelle Theatre)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals recently broke into the Caravelle Theatre in Branson, damaging several parts of the building and multiple pieces of equipment, according to the theatre.

The theatre shared a photo of the damage Saturday afternoon to its Facebook page. A spokesperson notes the box office, lobby and front office were “completely trashed.”

Caravelle Theatre was expected to open for its upcoming season on June 7, but will seek a new opening date after damage.

Located at 3446 W. 76 County Blvd., the venue hosts a variety of shows and performances, including shows from the Liverpool Legends Beatles Tribute Band.

KY3 has reached to the Caravelle Theatre and box office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.
Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties
Staying warm on Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice, warm day on Monday

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 97 new cases
Chase Elliott (9) leads cars into Turn 13 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of...
Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened NASCAR Cup debut in Austin
Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA...
Phil Mickelson wins 2021 PGA Championship, becoming oldest major champion
Hammons Field.
Yepez homers again, Cardinals drop series finale 12-5 to Naturals