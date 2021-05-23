Christian County Sheriff’s Office offers Women’s Self-Defense Classes

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its free annual Women’s Self Defense Class this summer.

The Self-Defense Classes are for both educating the public and community outreach.

“We’re just like any other law enforcement jurisdiction,” explained Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole. “We handle a significant amount of domestic violence and assault situations. And the tactics learned in these classes can be extremely helpful in those situations.”

The courses are designed to increase situational awareness and training for the unique challenges women face in everyday life. They are led by certified instructors and give very hands-on self-defense techniques; it also shows ladies how to report and be a good witness if they are assaulted.

“It’s very in-depth, and we’ll teach you a lot of the same tactics that we use in law enforcement for our self-defense- defensive tactics. So you’re going to learn a lot of the same tactics that we do.”

Sheriff Cole said this program is an excellent opportunity for area women to have confidence in their abilities and be aware of their surroundings. He said his favorite part is seeing firsthand how the classes give women the necessary tools, resources, and skills to protect themselves.

“Just knowing that we supplied these ladies with the tools they need to help protect themselves in certain situations is really fruitful.”

Christian County Sheriff’s Office Women’s Self-Defense Class Information:

If you are a woman in Christian County and interested in the Sheriff’s Office Women’s Self-Defense Class, it’s free but class size is limited. There’s an application process, and you can apply here. The application deadline is June 8, 2021.

The class is very hands-on and requires active participation in practical exercises. Those 17 years of age and older are eligible to apply.

If you are selected, you’re asked to wear comfortable clothing and no open-toed shoes. Classes will be held on July 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Sheriff Cole said they host classes in different locations across the county to diversify where they’re at each year, and better expand their reach. This year’s class will take place at the Hope Church of Sparta in Sparta, Mo.

