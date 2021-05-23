Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teen died Thursday morning from injuries in a Springfield shooting.

Police say Bobby Gooch Jr., an 18-year-old from Springfield, was found around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the middle of Chestnut Street near Delaware Avenue. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound, then died from his injuries at a hospital.

One family along Chestnut Street recalls what happened moments just before police arrived to the scene. Tara Migliazzo says she heard pounding on the side of their house early Thursday.

”I was watching TV around 3 a.m. and I heard a thumping on the side of my house,” said Migliazzo. “It sounded like someone was pounding on the wall.”

Tara Migliazzo says she wasn’t sure who could be outside her home.

”So I look out my window right there, and I see a man coming to my door. When he comes to my door, he starts grabbing at the door, and I thought someone’s trying to break in,” said Tara.

That’s when Tara woke up her husband, Lucas.

”So I go wake him up, and I see the man fall down the stairs,” said Tara.

That man was later identified as Bobby Gooch Jr.

”I came out ready to, you know, put some hands on somebody; I didn’t want to have to do that, but you know, I have a wife and kids in the house and if someone’s trying to break into your house, you gotta act fast,” said Lucas Migliazzo.

Neighbors say they then saw Gooch stumble onto Chestnut Expressway and onto the median, flagging down traffic for help.

”So I saw him stumbling around and I thought, ‘hey, maybe this is just some drunk guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ So I called the police,” said Lucas.

Officers found Gooch laying on the street near Delaware Avenue in north Springfield.

”The cop turned him over and lifted up his shirt so he realized, oh that guy must have gotten shot,” said Tara.

Gooch was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The Springfield Police Department ruled his death as a homicide, and the department has investigated ten homicides in 2021.

This case is still under investigation. No suspects have yet been arrested at this time.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

