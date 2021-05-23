Joplin family reflects on their loss as community commemorates 10-year anniversary of deadly tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - People gathered at Cunningham Park on Saturday to honor the 161 lives lost ten years ago.

Exactly one decade ago, on May 22, 2011, an EF-5 tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri. It was the deadliest tornado to ever hit not only the Ozarks, but the United States.

Although it’s been a decade, Carol Gibby says it feels like just yesterday she lost her father Rev. Raymond LeRoy Chew Sr.

“It was devastating,” Gibby says. “I just prayed he would be okay. Luckily, my mom was okay, so God didn’t take both of them from me.”

Gibby was on the phone with her father, Reverend Raymond LeRoy Chew Sr., when the tornado hit.

“I told him to take cover, and they went to what used to be a car wash,” Gibby says. “They pulled in there and told her to get out of the car to take cover. I heard the car door open, and then it hit them and the phone went dead.”

Both of her brothers spent the next day searching for him, before finding his body. Although it’s been ten years, she says it never gets easier.

“People heal at different rates,” Gibby says. “Don’t expect that, ‘Oh, it’s been ten years just get over it,’ because some people are moving on and can do that joyously, and some people can’t.”

Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley says Joplin should not be remembered for the tornado, but rather how strong the community has grown to be since tragedy struck ten years ago.

”The collective Joplin as a whole is now known as the model of community, resilience and recover,” Mayor Stanley says.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says so many people chose to stay in Joplin all these years later, despite thousands of lives forever being changed.

“The people of Joplin are the toughest people in God’s green earth,” says Nixon.

Gibby says her fathers funeral was amongst the first after the tornado. She says lines of cars filled the streets with so many people wanting to attend. Although it’s been a decade since that last phone call, she knows he’s still with her in spirit.

“He would pray over us and say he’d send a dove and listen for the doves because a dove was a symbol of peace,” Gibby says. “The day of the funeral my whole yard was covered in doves, so I know he watches over us.”

Mayor Stanley says the resilience of Joplin has kept this community alive all these years later.

