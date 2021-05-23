Joplin tornado volunteer finds a home in the community she served

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tens of thousands of volunteers helped to rebuild the Joplin community after a EF-5 tornado ravaged the town on May 22, 2011.

Danyale Wilson was on of them.

“Wow I can’t believe this has happened in Joplin, a tornado. Wow. Oh my God look at the hospital. Oh my God look at the park. They need my help. I have to go,” she said.

The St. Louis native says, she left her infant daughter behind and set out with $50 and a duffle bag to help people she never met.

“I was really just focused on what to do, what I could do. I didn’t want to take in too much of the devastation,” she explained.

She says she was among the first wave of AmeriCorp volunteers to arrive in the town that was all but leveled.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting into until I got here. Then I said, this is the best place I could be. The town was destroyed and everyone was going through what they were going through. I was rebuilding myself too,” said Wilson.

Ten years later, she is still in Joplin. In fact, she recently opened a business on 7th Street in the heart of the city.

“The area needed a little flavor,” she said.

Wilson says coming to Joplin gave her a renewed sense of purpose. She never moved back to St. Louis. She decided to stay, make a new home with her daughter and.create a business, becoming part of the community she grew to love.

She says she often reflects on volunteer work, more than 1,700 hours with AmeriCorps as well as the time she spend with the Rebuild Joplin organization.

“It’s a way to keep me humble, to drive through to see the community and see the development on things I was actually rooted into, put my hands into,” she said.

Wilson says her commitment to the Joplin community is just as strong today as it was all those years ago.

“Why start something if you can’t finish it,” she said.

