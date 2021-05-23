Advertisement

Kansas City gets $8.3M in federal money to help the homeless

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The city of Kansas City will receive more than $8 million in federal money to address issues related to homelessness, officials said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver announced the $8.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Saturday.

Some of the money will help pay for 140 beds in the tiny homes village initiative. That program, which was announced last month, will provide transitional housing and other services to people experiencing homelessness.

Lucas said the city has made progress in addressing housing needs but more work needs to be done. Officials said the federal money will provide a significant boost to those efforts.

“Ensuring all Kansas City families have access to safe and affordable housing must and will remain a priority well into the future —and this funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helps providing the funding necessary to do so,” Lucas said.

