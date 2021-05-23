Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man died Saturday afternoon following a tractor accident in Dallas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Donald Schmied, 58, of Elkland as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say the accident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on private property, nearly five miles north of Elkland.

According to MSHP reports, Schmied fell off a tractor he was operating, and the tractor ran over him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 42 traffic-related fatalities in 2021.

