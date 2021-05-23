Phil Mickelson wins 2021 PGA Championship, becoming oldest major champion
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Phil Mickelson adds to his legendary golf career Sunday, winning the 2021 PGA Championship.
Mickelson, 50, becomes the oldest to win a major championship. It also marks Mickelson’s sixth career major and second PGA Championship, joining his victory at Baltursrol in 2005.
Mickelson took a two-stroke edge over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka into the 72nd hole of the year’s second major.
