Phil Mickelson wins 2021 PGA Championship, becoming oldest major champion

Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA...
Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Phil Mickelson adds to his legendary golf career Sunday, winning the 2021 PGA Championship.

Mickelson, 50, becomes the oldest to win a major championship. It also marks Mickelson’s sixth career major and second PGA Championship, joining his victory at Baltursrol in 2005.

Mickelson took a two-stroke edge over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka into the 72nd hole of the year’s second major.

