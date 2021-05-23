Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.
Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun
Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 9
Christian County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its free annual Women’s Self Defense Class this...
Christian County Sheriff’s Office offers Women’s Self-Defense Classes
Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault