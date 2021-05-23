Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

John Fuqua, who runs a local anti-violence organization called Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families.

He said the shooting happened at a ’90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police and the county prosecutor’s office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.