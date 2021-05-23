Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge denied a request in a pending federal court case through which the College of the Ozarks is challenging the Biden administration.

The College of the Ozarks filed a lawsuit in federal court last month against the Biden administration over a directive concerning colleges and gender identity.

The lawsuit challenges a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which forces religious schools to open dormitories, including dorm rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex. Lawyers for College of the Ozarks argue the administration’s rule change forces religious schools to violate their beliefs by opening up female dorms to biological males and vice-versa, or face fines of up to six figures, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees.

A judge recently rejected the college’s motion for an injunction and temporary restraining order. The college argues such motions would have offered “temporary protection” while the court case is pending.

“While we are disappointed in today’s ruling, we expect to appeal so that schools are not forced to open women’s dorm rooms to males and violate their religious beliefs,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis in a news release Thursday. “For more than 100 years, College of the Ozarks has provided a distinctly Christian education to students with financial need. We will not abandon our mission. The fight to protect our religious freedom has just begun.”

The lawsuit argues the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, which confirms that “sex” means biological sex. The suit also argues that the directive exceeds the administration’s authority and violates the constitutionally protected freedom of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs.

Attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom are representing the College of the Ozarks.

