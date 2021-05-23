Advertisement

Weekend marks two years since EF-3 tornado swept through Jefferson City

FILE - In this May 23, 2019 file. Photo, tornado damage is seen in Jefferson City, Mo. Eight...
FILE - In this May 23, 2019 file. Photo, tornado damage is seen in Jefferson City, Mo. Eight years to the day after a devastating tornado killed 161 people in Joplin, another big twister ripped through another Missouri community, Jefferson City, but with a far different result: No deaths, no serious injuries. The two storms share a May 22 date, the same state, and both happened in towns of similar size. Both tornadoes ravaged residential areas and business districts. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend marks two years since an EF-3 tornado caused widespread in mid-Missouri, sweeping through Missouri’s capital city and several neighboring communities.

The tornado damaged 516 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and 30 government buildings, according to a July 2019 report released by Jefferson City and Cole County officials.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado began just before midnight on May 22, 2019 near Eldon in Miller County. The storm system produced peak speeds of 160 mph, traveling 32 miles throughout central Missouri. At the time, it prompted the National Weather Service in St. Louis to issue their first-ever tornado emergency.

NWS reports no deaths from this tornado, but 33 people suffered injuries to some extent. State insurance officials say Jefferson City residents made more than $170 million in insurance claims.

The anniversary comes during the same weekend that residents in southwest Missouri marked one decade since an EF-5 tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, leading to 161 deaths and more than 1,300 injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Structure fire near Jones Cove Road in Stone County.
Crews respond to massive fire Saturday morning in southern Stone County
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities: Missouri teen fatally shot by police had BB gun
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fatal crashes Friday night in Dallas and Webster counties
Staying warm on Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice, warm day on Monday

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home...
Santana’s walk-off HR lifts Royals to series win, 3-2 victory over Tigers
Staying warm on Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice, warm day on Monday
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City gets $8.3M in federal money to help the homeless
Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive