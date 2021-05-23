Weekend marks two years since EF-3 tornado swept through Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend marks two years since an EF-3 tornado caused widespread in mid-Missouri, sweeping through Missouri’s capital city and several neighboring communities.

The tornado damaged 516 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings and 30 government buildings, according to a July 2019 report released by Jefferson City and Cole County officials.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado began just before midnight on May 22, 2019 near Eldon in Miller County. The storm system produced peak speeds of 160 mph, traveling 32 miles throughout central Missouri. At the time, it prompted the National Weather Service in St. Louis to issue their first-ever tornado emergency.

NWS reports no deaths from this tornado, but 33 people suffered injuries to some extent. State insurance officials say Jefferson City residents made more than $170 million in insurance claims.

The anniversary comes during the same weekend that residents in southwest Missouri marked one decade since an EF-5 tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, leading to 161 deaths and more than 1,300 injuries.

