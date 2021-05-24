Advertisement

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosts drive to honor former officer

Donors gave blood in honor of a former SPD officer
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has been nearly six years since Officer Aaron Pearson was shot while on duty in Springfield.

He survived, in part, because of donated blood. Now, his story is encouraging others to donate to help those in need.

Officer Pearson was shot in the head while responding to a call of suspicious activity in January 2015. He was rushed into emergency surgery, where he received 20 units of donated blood, helping to save his life.

Since that incident in 2015, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has hosted an annual drive honoring Officer Pearson. Donors who participated in the event on Monday, May 24 were awarded snacks and a free T-shirt.

People who donate will help make a difference in someone’s life, just like the 20 donors made a difference for an injured young father, husband, and law enforcement officer more than six years ago.

Don Rosander knew Pearson as members of the same gym. He felt inspired by Pearson’s story and is now a regular blood donor.

“I would consider him a hero; and I told him that when I met him. So this is my way of giving back and helping him out,” said Rosander.

Some donors are former members of law enforcement, like Allen Hines, who feel like they are helping to continue to do their part.

“I’ve been with one officer who was shot and I’ve seen guys and gals in car wrecks and things like that where they’ve needed blood and if it’s not there, we’ve got a problem.”

Another good opportunity to give is coming up this Friday, where donors could potentially win $100 in gas cards.. That drive takes place Friday, May 28 in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, and Bentonville.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

