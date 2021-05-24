Crews in Monett, Purdy, Aurora help with multiple water rescues after flash flooding

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A week that brought consistent rain to southwest Missouri kept emergency crews busy, including several first responders in Barry County.

Crews from Monett, Purdy and Aurora all helped when flash flooding hit Verona, Missouri, performing a series of water rescues.

A team of firefighters used a boat to help rescue multiple people in need, including four adults, two children, one infant and five family pets.

“Multiple agencies were able to come together in good working partnership to complete all rescues,” says the Purdy Fire Protection District.

Among the agencies who helped include:

Purdy Fire

Aurora Rural

Monett Rural

Monett City

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Missouri Department of Conservation

Barry Lawrence Ambulance District

Mercy EMS

Emergency crews say, if you are driving and see an area impacted by flooding or flash flooding, turn around and use alternate routes.

