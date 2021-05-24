Advertisement

Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University

Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University.
Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As summer approaches, more employment opportunities are available at Missouri State University. Two of the positions open involve diversity and heritage.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dee Siscoe says the Multicultural Director and the Diversity Transition and Support Coordinator positions are available.

”We want to make sure that we have staff that can engage with students that can help them feel like they’re welcome on campus and an important part of the campus,” said Siscoe. “So finding staff people that will work well with our students as well as the rest of the community is a large priority for us.”

The Diversity Transition and Support Coordinator assists underrepresented students transition into college along with tutoring, mentoring and more.

The Multicultural Director oversees the multicultural and LGBTQ resource center, along with planning heritage month.

Siscoe says at the beginning of the fall semester the Multicultural Director plans an event called Belong B-Q for new students to connect to multicultural groups and activities around campus. That’s why it is important to fill that job this summer.

Freshman Makayla Strickland is a part of a Multicultural Scholarship Program, she says it is important to fill the positions with someone who understands and can serve as a role model for students.

”I just look for somebody who is like culturally competent,” said Strickland. “They understand the struggles of people who are minorities and just people who don’t really have constant support that they may not get at home. So just like coming to like college like looking for that person who is able to have a big open heart and just being able to have compassion for everybody, no matter what their races, no matter what they identify sexually. Just having somebody to look up to and just be supportive with.”

For more employment opportunities at Missouri State University click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Significant damage to Caravelle Theatre in Branson.
Caravelle Theatre in Branson reports significant damage from vandalism

Latest News

Highs will climb to around 80 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry and warm again today
Another dry day for most
Crews from Monett, Purdy and Aurora all helped when flash flooding hit Verona, Missouri,...
Crews in Monett, Purdy, Aurora help with multiple water rescues after flash flooding
Weather is heating up, and so is the grill; How to keep safe while cooking outside