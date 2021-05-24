Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As summer approaches, more employment opportunities are available at Missouri State University. Two of the positions open involve diversity and heritage.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dee Siscoe says the Multicultural Director and the Diversity Transition and Support Coordinator positions are available.

”We want to make sure that we have staff that can engage with students that can help them feel like they’re welcome on campus and an important part of the campus,” said Siscoe. “So finding staff people that will work well with our students as well as the rest of the community is a large priority for us.”

The Diversity Transition and Support Coordinator assists underrepresented students transition into college along with tutoring, mentoring and more.

The Multicultural Director oversees the multicultural and LGBTQ resource center, along with planning heritage month.

Siscoe says at the beginning of the fall semester the Multicultural Director plans an event called Belong B-Q for new students to connect to multicultural groups and activities around campus. That’s why it is important to fill that job this summer.

Freshman Makayla Strickland is a part of a Multicultural Scholarship Program, she says it is important to fill the positions with someone who understands and can serve as a role model for students.

”I just look for somebody who is like culturally competent,” said Strickland. “They understand the struggles of people who are minorities and just people who don’t really have constant support that they may not get at home. So just like coming to like college like looking for that person who is able to have a big open heart and just being able to have compassion for everybody, no matter what their races, no matter what they identify sexually. Just having somebody to look up to and just be supportive with.”

For more employment opportunities at Missouri State University click here.

