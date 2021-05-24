Fulton County, Ark. deputies arrest third person wanted in death of teenager

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County (Ark.) sheriff arrested a second teenager involved in the death of a teenager in April.

Travis Eugene Barker, 19, of Jefferson City, Mo. faces a murder charge in the death of Davidlee Stansbury.

Investigators earlier arrested Jacob Auston Goehler, 19 for the shooting death, days after the finding of Stansbury’s body. Goehler’s mother, Jennifer Harnden, 41, of Salem, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder charge in the case.

Family reported Stansbury missing on April 23. In the search, Sheriff Al Roork said he received a tip Goehler killed Stansbury. Investigators say the two once were friends. Searchers found the body of Stansbury in a wooded area north of Republican Road.

