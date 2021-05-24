Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Herd of buffalo escapes farm, wanders around northwest Arkansas community
While the fire impacted the restaurant the loss of the restaurant is a big loss for the...
Popular Spokane, Mo. restaurant catches fire over the weekend
Missouri lawmakers allocate money to end delay of ‘Raise the Age’ law for juvenile courts
City of Bella Vista, Ark.
Herd of buffalo seen wandering Arkansas neighborhood