Greene County deputies search area for man reported missing in April

Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are searching an area near Willard for a man reported missing in April.

Investigators say Russell Long, 39, was last seen in the area near Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU. Police located Long’s vehicle at the home. But family members lost contact with him. Deputies say this is just part of the search since his disappearance.

Deputies describe Long as six-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information as to Russell’s whereabouts, contact your closest law enforcement agency or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

