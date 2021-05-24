Advertisement

Herd of buffalo seen wandering Arkansas neighborhood

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) — Police in northwest Arkansas are working to reunite a herd of buffalo with its owners after the animals were spotted wandering around a residential area Monday morning.

The Bella Vista Police Department said in a Facebook post that residents should avoid the area while the herd is on the loose.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo — no, that is not a typo — that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” police said on Facebook.

A brief video clip posted by the police department showed three buffalo ambling down a street with a house visible in the background.

A city spokeswoman tells Fayetteville TV station KHOG that authorities have identified the owners of the buffalo and are working to get them home safely.

