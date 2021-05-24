Advertisement

No injuries when car crashes through roof of Missouri home

This Sunday, May 23, 2021 photo provided by the Eureka Fire Protection District in Eureka,...
This Sunday, May 23, 2021 photo provided by the Eureka Fire Protection District in Eureka, Mo.,shows a car that crashed through the roof of a home just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Eureka. Firefighters in suburban St. Louis say it's astonishing no one was injured in the weekend crash that saw the car flip end-over-end down an embankment and crash through the roof of a home feet from where two people were sleeping. (Eureka Fire Protection District via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban St. Louis say it’s astonishing no one was injured in a weekend crash that saw a car flip end-over-end down an embankment and crash through the roof of a home feet from where two people were sleeping.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Eureka. Officials say the car was traveling down The Legends Parkway when it swerved off the road, hit a tree and tumbled down an embankment before crashing through the roof into the master bathroom of the home.

Officials say the homeowners put out a small fire with a garden hose. Two men in the car were able to get out on their own.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Significant damage to Caravelle Theatre in Branson.
Caravelle Theatre in Branson reports significant damage from vandalism

Latest News

In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP...
Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal
Missouri lawmakers allocate money to end delay of ‘Raise the Age’ law for juvenile courts
Greene County Juvenile Courts/Springfield, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers allocate money to end delay of ‘Raise the Age’ law for juvenile courts
generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area