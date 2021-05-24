No injuries when car crashes through roof of Missouri home

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban St. Louis say it’s astonishing no one was injured in a weekend crash that saw a car flip end-over-end down an embankment and crash through the roof of a home feet from where two people were sleeping.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Eureka. Officials say the car was traveling down The Legends Parkway when it swerved off the road, hit a tree and tumbled down an embankment before crashing through the roof into the master bathroom of the home.

Officials say the homeowners put out a small fire with a garden hose. Two men in the car were able to get out on their own.

