Advertisement

Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area

generic
generic(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a man in south Springfield.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to 545 West Camino Alto and Campbell near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Officers found a man dead in a storm water tunnel behind the store. Investigators say it appears his death is not consistent with natural causes. The criminal investigations unit is handling the case.

Police have not identified the man.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Significant damage to Caravelle Theatre in Branson.
Caravelle Theatre in Branson reports significant damage from vandalism

Latest News

Another warm day ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm once again with increasing clouds
Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University.
Diversity and heritage employment opportunities at Missouri State University
Another dry day for most
Crews from Monett, Purdy and Aurora all helped when flash flooding hit Verona, Missouri,...
Crews in Monett, Purdy, Aurora help with multiple water rescues after flash flooding