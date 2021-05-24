Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a man in south Springfield.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to 545 West Camino Alto and Campbell near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Officers found a man dead in a storm water tunnel behind the store. Investigators say it appears his death is not consistent with natural causes. The criminal investigations unit is handling the case.

Police have not identified the man.

