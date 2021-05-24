Popular Spokane, Mo. restaurant catches fire over the weekend

SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - Highlandville Rural Fire Department says a weekend fire at a staple restaurant in Spokane started in the attic.

The fire started Saturday night during the dinner rush.

“Anytime you have a confined space it’s a very difficult fire to fight,” Kevin Cutbirth, Asst. Chief for the Highlandville Fire Department says. “So we know he’s gonna need several hands and a lot of water.”

The closest water was five miles away. Firefighter brought in the water on trucks. The department realized within 45 minutes that they need backup and called for help.

Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Sparta, Southern Stone, and Western Taney responded. Three hours later the firefighters put out the flames. No staff or people eating inside were hurt, but locally they surely are feeling the pain.

“It’s a pretty big part of the community,” Spokane resident Dustin Cutbirth says. “There are people who eat three meals a day up there.”

Not only do locals say the food is good, it’s really the only option and in the center of town.

“[It’s] the only place to eat around here, you know, for the most part,” Linda Goodall says.

Customers say it’s the kind of place where people know your order when you arrive and one many eat at daily.

Cleanup has begun and the community is ready to rally behind the owners to help any way we can. We have no word on if or when the home of the “good home cooking” will open again.

