Springfield mental health expert explains how pandemic tendencies can impact diagnoses of obsessive compulsive disorder

Wearing a mask, washing your hands and cleaning surfaces has been a part of our lives since the start of the pandemic but before 2020, those were parts of a diagnosis for obsessive compulsive disorder.(Source: CDC)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wearing a mask, washing your hands and cleaning surfaces have all been a part of our lives since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before 2020, those were parts of a diagnosis for obsessive compulsive disorder.

Provisionally licensed professional counselor Drew Dilisio says OCD comes with obsessive thoughts and a compulsion.

He says the pandemic has encouraged people to wash their hands multiple times a day.

“You’re giving people permission to do something that in the past may have been a red flag,” Dilisio says.

However, he says it’s important to recognize the thought process behind it.

“If it makes you feel better, and it’s not negatively impacting your life or someone else’s, then do it,” Dilisio says.

It’s important to monitor if washing your hands or other sanitizing aspects interfere with your everyday life.

“It may be harder to see that now and we’ve kind of given permission for people to stay indoors, to wash their hands a lot,” Dilisio says. “So I think moving forward, we’re just going to have to keep an eye on is it ruining your day? Can you not go outside? Can you go hang out with friends or do you have to do these rituals all day long?”

As we move forward, behavior for many of us will return to normal. For some, over cleanliness can cause it’s own problems.

“Washing hands so many times your skin is coming off your hand,” Dilisio says. “That your hand is so dry, that they’re bleeding. That you can’t leave your house because you’re afraid of getting your hands dirty.”

If you find that these thoughts or anxieties are impacting how you live life, Dilisio says it’s important to seek out a mental health professional.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

