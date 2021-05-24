Advertisement

Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post 116 considers closing after weekend burglary

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A recent burglary may force the military service organization AMVETS Post 116 in Stockton to close its doors.

“Violated, discussed, I can’t imagine anyone doing this to a veteran’s organization,” said Commander Edward Graham.

”Everybody is angry about it. This isn’t something you do to anybody in the community, much less a veterans organization. Really, this is despicable, it’s like robbing from a church,” said Terry Ping.

Emotions are high as AMVETS officers try to figure out what to do after thieves stole between $10,000-$12,000 Friday night.

”I came in and I noticed a chair on the side of the building and I thought that’s stupid somebody leaving a chair out and then I got to the door and saw the lock was jimmy’d and my heart sank,” said Commander Ed Graham.

Commander Graham walked in to find the jukebox and lottery machines broken into and the tip jars on the bar emptied. The chair he saw out front, was used to carry out the safe.

”We’re pretty much broken-hearted because our whole cash stash was there,” said Commander Graham.

AMVETS officers say the business has been struggling for a couple of years and this burglary could cause them to close the doors indefinitely.

”We really need the money back. It was desperately needed this place has been bumping along the bottom for the last two-to-three years and we were just getting to the point we could actually pay the bills every month,” said Ping. “We were just getting to the point where we could really make a difference in veterans affairs and it just really destroyed the morale around here.”

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

