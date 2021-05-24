Advertisement

VOTE DAILY: Silver Dollar City nominated for No. 1 amusement park

Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Courtesy: Silver Dollar City(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the 2021 #1 Amusement Park in America by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now holding the current title, Silver Dollar City is appealing to loyal fans and friends to keep the streak going by voting once a day on every device through June 20: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-amusement-park/silver-dollar-city-branson-mo/

Silver Dollar City is widely known for presenting ever-changing, top quality entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events and family fun. Now in “Bluegrass & BBQ,” “Star-Spangled Summer” begins June 12.

“There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions.

“Our new one-of-a-kind Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly ½-mile river ride, an 8-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the grand finale, a 4-1/2 story waterfall drop – making it the tallest river raft drop in the Western Hemisphere,” said Thomas.

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the 2021 #1 Amusement Park in America by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. trotters Skills Showcase. Billed as superstars with super skills, select members, known for their astounding athletic abilities, tip-off their best new plays starting opening day of Silver Dollar City’s summer festival, Saturday, June 12 and running through August 8.

“This nomination highlights the world-class offerings of Silver Dollar City,” concluded Thomas, as the park was chosen as a nominee by a national panel of amusement & theme park experts of USA TODAY 10 Best editors and additional influencers from around the country.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Request denied as College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Man dies in tractor accident in Dallas County
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Couple recalls what happened Thursday morning before teen died from injuries in Springfield shooting
generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post 116 considers closing after weekend burglary
Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday appointed Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge...
Missouri Governor Parson appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court
Mercy will soon open add new pediatric emergency room
Specifically designed for children, the $7.5 million Mercy ER is situated right next to the...
Springfield Mercy will soon open new ER facility just for kids
A recent burglary may force a military service organization AMVETS Post 116 in Stockton to...
Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post 116 considers closing after weekend burglary