VOTE DAILY: Silver Dollar City nominated for No. 1 amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the 2021 #1 Amusement Park in America by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now holding the current title, Silver Dollar City is appealing to loyal fans and friends to keep the streak going by voting once a day on every device through June 20: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-amusement-park/silver-dollar-city-branson-mo/

Silver Dollar City is widely known for presenting ever-changing, top quality entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events and family fun. Now in “Bluegrass & BBQ,” “Star-Spangled Summer” begins June 12.

“There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions.

“Our new one-of-a-kind Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly ½-mile river ride, an 8-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the grand finale, a 4-1/2 story waterfall drop – making it the tallest river raft drop in the Western Hemisphere,” said Thomas.

Billed as superstars with super skills, select members, known for their astounding athletic abilities, tip-off their best new plays starting opening day of Silver Dollar City's summer festival, Saturday, June 12 and running through August 8.

“This nomination highlights the world-class offerings of Silver Dollar City,” concluded Thomas, as the park was chosen as a nominee by a national panel of amusement & theme park experts of USA TODAY 10 Best editors and additional influencers from around the country.

