Weather is heating up, and so is the grill; How to keep safe while cooking outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weather is heating up, and so are outdoor grills.

But before you get your grills ready for barbecue, firefighters want to make sure you take precautions to stay safe.

Grill enthusiast Mick Sokol and his dog Sunflower can be seen on their deck cooking up all kinds of things.

“There are things I cook for just me, like a single steak. But there are things you need help with. You need friends for ribs or a big roast on the rotisserie. I grill vegetables, I grill squash and mushrooms, and peppers, and tomatoes, and asparagus, even vegetarians won’t go hungry on grill night at my house,” said Sokol.

Before you light up the grill in your backyard, firefighters want you to keep a few tips in mind.

“Don’t grill inside. Get your grill outside and enjoy this outside weather. Keep it at least 3 feet away for any siding or deck rails or anything of that nature when you are using it,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Captian Tom Cooksey.

Make sure your kids and pets keep a safe distance as well.

“Another thing we talk about is with a propane grill, or even a charcoal grill before you light it, open the lid up and let the fumes dissipate before you attempt to light it, so there is not a buildup of fumes,” said Cooksey.

And make sure the grill is clean every time you use it to reduce the amount of flammable material and grease.

“Another big thing is when your done coals if you are using a charcoal grill, put the coals in a metal can once it cools down, then put the grill back in storage.” said Cooksey.

Rather you use charcoal or gas, be sure to follow some extra steps and barbecue safely.

