Advertisement

Arkansas: Lotto tickets, gift certificates for vaccinated

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/KYTV
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/KYTV(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — Arkansas will begin giving lottery tickets and gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses to people who get the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

Hutchinson said $20 scratch-off lottery tickets or $20 Game and Fish gift certificates will be offered to residents who get the first dose of the vaccine starting Tuesday. The incentives will be available starting June 1 at local health units or at special events around the state.

Arkansas has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. About 39% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement follows efforts in other states to offer incentives for people to get vaccinated, including a weekly $1 million prize being offered in Ohio. Hutchinson said Arkansas couldn’t legally offer a similar statewide drawing.

The state is spending $2 million to buy 50,000 scratch-off tickets and 50,000 gift certificates for the promotion.

The state on Tuesday announced 329 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 340,515. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by five to 200 and deaths rose by four to 5,824.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Greene County deputies search area for man reported missing in April
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers then Dry Wednesday
Greene County Circuit Court Judge David Jones reached a ruling Monday, stopping a planned...
Judge rules against zoning issue in Galloway Village appearing on August ballot

Latest News

Thieves steal catalytic converters from buses, vehicle in Bakersfield School District
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers then Dry Wednesday
Judge will decide fate of access to popular spot on Finley River in Christian County
Judge will decide fate of access to popular spot on Finley River in Christian County
Springfield-Greene County Health Department hopes incentives lead to more COVID-19 vaccinations
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash near Republic, Mo.