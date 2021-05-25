Thieves steal catalytic converters from school buses, vehicle belonging to Bakersfield School District

BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two school buses and a school van are out of commission in Bakersfield’s school district after thieves stole catalytic converters off of them last week.

With one week left of school starting summer school starting next Tuesday, students and faculty will certainly feel the impact. Bakersfield Superintendent Dr. Amy Britt is tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from her district’s bus fleet. This is the second time they’ve been hit.

“I’ve had a lot of volunteers to man the parking lot all night long,” Dr. Britt says.

She wants the thieves to come forward. The district also installed new cameras and motion detectors.

“If you don’t want to fess up and get some help then we’ll help you find your next gig which will hopefully be the Ozark County Jail,” she adds.

With seven bus routes, sports events, field trips, and after-school activities, being down a bus is tricky.

Last week, bus drivers started routes for the day, and two bus drivers heard loud noises and they knew what it was. It happened before and they are trying to recover from the last time thieves struck.

“We are up to $86,000 just on the first bus that the catalytic converter and the exhaust was stolen,” Dr. Britt says. “That doesn’t count labor or anything like that.”

She says that money could go towards a field trip for a child that has never left the county before or chance for a kid to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

“That really bothered me that someone would steal from a child,” she says. “Because that is exactly what it is. It’s stealing an opportunity from a child. It’s stealing from taxpayers. And that is something I absolutely can not stand for.”

Dr. Britt says they will be moving the buses to a new spot for the summer and she hopes the new security in place will deter or catch any future issues.

