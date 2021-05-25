Branson-area attractions preparing for busy Memorial Day weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, local marinas and attractions are preparing for the largest turnouts they’ve seen in years.

As restrictions lift, many businesses anticipate beyond normal holiday crowds. Many businesses, especially those outdoors, plan to operate at 100%. State Park Marina at Table Rock Lake is making preparations to combat the weekend wave. Patrick Cox says the marina is taking extra steps to be prepared for whatever comes.

“Extra life jackets, everyone that comes on the dock gets a life jacket, we have extra rental boats this year and we’ve also improved some parking,” said Cox. “This year the lake is back to normal!”

State Park rented out all of its boats and jet skis this past weekend, and expects to do the same this coming weekend, weather permitting.

Cox says the key to having success booking is planning ahead, and the sooner the better.

“We’re well ahead on bookings compared to previous years, I’d say by at least 40%. Book early, you don’t want to wait till the last minute and something already be fully occupied.”

While increased numbers are expected on a holiday weekend, many business owners expect larger numbers throughout the entire summer due to the pandemic.

“You don’t want to wait until the middle of summer to make your 4th of July and Labor Day plans, you won’t have near as much luck.”

For a variety of booking options there are several places to choose from including: Branson Ticket and Travel, Branson Travel Office, Branson.com, and Save on Branson to name a few.

