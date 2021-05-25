Advertisement

Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A sleeping couple in Eureka, Missouri, had the ultimate rude awakening when an out-of-control vehicle crashed through the roof of their home early Sunday.

The car landed just feet from their bed.

The fire chief said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a fence, before catapulting onto the home’s roof and into the first-floor bathroom.

The back end of the car was sticking out of the roof.

Neither the sleeping homeowners nor the people in the car were injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Greene County deputies search area for man reported missing in April
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as warm with scattered showers & storms today
Greene County Circuit Court Judge David Jones reached a ruling Monday, stopping a planned...
Judge rules against zoning issue in Galloway Village appearing on August ballot

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death
A 25-year-old Dreamer who lives in Massachusetts has been denied re-entry to the United States...
'Dreamer' denied re-entry into US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
A car comes crashing through a home's roof and lands near a sleeping couple.
Flying car lands near sleeping couple