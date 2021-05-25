Advertisement

Crash leads to power outage in Monett, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Customers in the city of Monett and south to Purdy lost power after a Tuesday afternoon crash.

The driver slammed into a power pole. Liberty Utilities reported 1,200 customers in the area without power in the 4 p.m. hour. The outages stretch into Barry and Lawrence Counties.

We do not have a timetable for power returning to those customers.

