Crash leads to power outage in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Customers in the city of Monett and south to Purdy lost power after a Tuesday afternoon crash.

The driver slammed into a power pole. Liberty Utilities reported 1,200 customers in the area without power in the 4 p.m. hour. The outages stretch into Barry and Lawrence Counties.

We do not have a timetable for power returning to those customers.

